Al Mazunah: The total cumulative investment volume in the Al Mazunah Free Zone, managed and operated by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has increased to OMR140.7 million. This growth follows the successful localisation of 15 new investment projects in 2025, which brought in a total investment volume exceeding OMR650,000.

These new projects span various sectors, including industrial activities, logistics, and export offices.

Currently, the active workforce within the free zone stands at 550 workers.

Eng. Ahmed Khamis Al Kasbi, Director General of the Al Mazunah Free Zone, stated that the zone witnessed remarkable growth in the movement of goods and vehicles during 2025. Cargo handling increased by 22 percent, and vehicle export traffic rose by 26 percent compared to 2024, with approximately 6,800 vehicles exported from the zone over the past year.

Al Kasbi pointed to a major fish processing plant with an investment cost of OMR1.6 million. Spanning approximately 4,000 square metres, the facility boasts an annual production capacity of 2,000 tonnes. It manufactures, markets, and exports premium fish products to China and East Asian countries, meeting the high demand in regional markets while adhering to top international quality standards.

The Al Mazunah Free Zone stands as a strategic pillar supporting economic and commercial development in the Dhofar Governorate and the Sultanate of Oman as a whole. Its unique geographical location on the border places it in close proximity to regional markets, making it a vital hub for expanding trade exchange. Equipped with an integrated infrastructure that meets modern investment demands, the zone successfully diversifies the investment base by attracting projects in industrial sectors, advanced technologies, food industries, and logistics, bolstered by the competitive incentives it offers.

