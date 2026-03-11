DUBAI - TECOM Group PJSC shareholders approved the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2025 and endorsed the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of AED440 million for the second half of 2025.

This brings the total cash dividends for 2025 to AED840 million, marking a new level of dividend distribution for the Group and reflecting its fourth consecutive year of strong growth and outstanding performance.

The announcement came during the shareholders' Annual General Assembly Meeting at Dubai Internet City.

Shareholders also approved the updated dividend policy for the financial year 2026, which suggests an aggregate cash dividend of AED880 million, to be paid in two equal instalments of AED440 million, with payments anticipated in August 2026 and March 2027.

Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group, said, “The shareholders’ approval of a 10 percent increase in the H2 2025 dividend and the endorsement of the new dividend policy for 2026 underscore our commitment to providing attractive and sustainable yield, as we continue to support the UAE’s and Dubai’s key economic sectors and reinforce the Group’s position as a preferred destination for leading companies in future-focused industries.”

Shareholders also approved TECOM Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Charitable Contributions Policy, which aims to further solidify the Group’s commitment to sustainability. This policy, positioned under the overarching ESG framework, provides a strategic and governance framework for all social responsibility and community development initiatives.

TECOM Group delivered strong financial results in 2025, recording record revenues of AED2.9 billion, marking a 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase driven by strategic portfolio expansion and robust performance across all business segments.

EBITDA reached AED2.2 billion, representing a 20 percent YoY growth with a strong 78 percent margin, while recurring net profit increased by 20 percent YoY to AED1.5 billion, supported by effective cost and capital management. Funds from Operations (FFO) grew 19 percent to AED2 billion.