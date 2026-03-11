Doha, Qatar: The shares in Qatar’s stock market saw gain in yesterday’s trading as the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index surged around 260.07 points or 2.50 percent to close at 10,670.23 points helped by strong interest from investors.

The index concluded Monday’s trading at 10,410.16 points. During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 194,409,717 from 186,244,937 on March 9. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR543.636m from QR498.395m on Monday, as a result of implementing 30,928 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 47 companies rose, while the prices of eight companies decreased, and one company remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation at the close of trading stood at QR635.073bn compared with QR617.733 in the previous session.

The indices of all seven sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, insurance, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 3.06 percent, 3.19 percent, 1.54 percent, 0.35 percent, 0.20 percent, 3.74 percent and 1.99 percent respectively.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.46 percent to 25,964.78, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 2.60 percent to 5,129.84 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 2.49 percent to 872.89 and QSE All Share Index rose 2.77 percent to 4,108.72 points

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were QLM Life and Medical Insurance, Estithmar Holding, Meeza QSTP, Industries Qatar, and QNB rising by 7.2 percent, 6.5 percent, 6.1 percent, 4.5 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

Meanwhile Doha Insurance, AlKhaleej Takaful Insurance, Al Mahhar Holding Company, Dlala Brokerage and Investment Holding were the top losers, declining 4.7 percent, 3.3 percent, 1.2 percent, 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The QSE Index declined 2.6 percent to close at 10,410.2 on Monday. Losses were led by the Insurance and Industrials indices, falling 2.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Top losers were Barwa Real Estate Company and Ooredoo, falling 8 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively. Among the top gainers, Al Mahar gained 1.4 percent, while Dukhan Bank was up 0.8 percent.

Qatar Stock Exchange earlier said that it remains fully operational, providing investors with continuous access to a well-regulated and orderly market environment. It recognises the importance of maintaining continuous market access during period of regional and global development.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

