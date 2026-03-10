Most Gulf stock markets rose in early ​trade on ⁠Tuesday following President Donald Trump's remarks that the Middle ‌East conflict could end soon.

Still, hopes of a quick resolution were ​undermined by Iran's military, which signaled it would continue the conflict.

Dubai's main ​share index advanced ​1.5%, led by a 2.9% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and a 3.9% increase in sharia-compliant lender ⁠Dubai Islamic Bank .

Among other gainers, Dubai Financial Market, which operates the emirate's stock exchange, jumped 10.5%.

However, the gains were limited by a 4.1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties ​amid ongoing ‌caution over the Middle ⁠East conflict.

In ⁠Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1% in choppy trade, hit by ​a 4.7% slide in Aldar Properties.

In ‌steps aimed at stabilizing markets, ⁠the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority said last week that Abu Dhabi's ADX and Dubai's DFM exchanges suspended trading on March 2 and 3, while the two exchanges said they would temporarily set a 5% floor on securities declines.

The Qatari index gained 0.7%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar rising 1.3% and telecoms firm Ooredoo advancing 1.8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up ‌0.2%, supported by a 1.4% gain in Al ⁠Rajhi Bank.

Oil major Saudi Aramco retreated 2.3%, ​after reporting a 12% drop in annual profit mainly due to lower crude prices.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after hitting a ​more ‌than three-year high in the previous session, following ⁠Trump's comment.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar and Janane Venkatraman)