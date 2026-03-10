DUBAI - In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Law No. (3) of 2026 on the quality and safety of buildings in the emirate of Dubai.

Provisions of the Law apply to all buildings across Dubai, including those in private development zones and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre, whether built before or after its enactment.

The Law aims to ensure the quality, safety and sustainability of buildings in Dubai by maintaining structural integrity, ensuring regular maintenance and supporting the safe operation of all systems. It also seeks to enhance occupant comfort, reduce accidents, protect lives and property, and preserve the emirate’s urban identity.

According to the Law, Dubai Municipality is responsible for ensuring building safety and quality by developing a digital management system, maintaining a unified building database, conducting periodic assessments, setting standards for sustainability, and implementing measures and procedures to safeguard buildings, lives, and property. It also oversees maintenance, investigates incidents, applies corrective actions, promotes modern technologies, regulates materials, and manages the digital building portal.

The Law defines the roles of authorities overseeing construction in Dubai, including the Dubai Municipality, along with authorities supervising private developments and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre. It also requires that a Quality and Safety Certificate be issued only after a licensed engineering office or firm conducts a comprehensive inspection and assessment of the building’s structural and technical condition, following the Law’s provisions and related procedures.

According to the Law, the owner of a building, including unit owners under Law No. (6) of 2019 on Joint Property Ownership in Dubai, must obtain a Quality and Safety Certificate after the building’s completion, ensure any defects identified in inspections are corrected, and follow the procedures set by the relevant authority.

Under the Law, building owners must hire a licensed engineering office to assess the building and prepare a technical report for the Quality and Safety Certificate, carry out periodic maintenance for buildings under 20 years old, and fix any defects that threaten structural safety, lives, property, or surrounding buildings. Owners must allow authority inspections, enable repair works, and continue maintenance even after obtaining the certificate. The Law also defines the responsibilities of building management and the engineering office and sets rules for authority inspections to ensure the building meets certification requirements.

The validity of the Quality and Safety Certificate is 10 years for buildings less than 40 years old from the date of their completion certificate, and five years for buildings 40 years or older. The certificate can be renewed for similar periods, with the conditions and procedures for renewal determined by a decision issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai (TEC).

According to the Law, in cases where a building is approved for demolition, the rules for vacating tenants set out in Law No. (26) of 2007 on Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in Dubai and its amendments apply. Tenants who vacate under this Law have priority to return to the building after reconstruction or completion of maintenance and repairs, at the same rental value agreed in their original lease, unless otherwise agreed by both parties.

Violators of the Law or its decisions face fines from AED100 to AED1,000,000, with repeat offences within two years subject to doubled fines up to AED2,000,000.

Relevant Authorities may also suspend building permits, stop any transactions or approvals related to the building with government or private entities, including the Dubai Land Department, and halt lease certifications for units in the building until the violations are corrected. Imposing fines or administrative measures does not prevent holding the violator accountable under civil or criminal law, and engineering offices or contractors remain responsible for fulfilling their legal obligations.

The Law permits anyone subject to a decision, action, or measure under this Law to submit a written appeal to the Municipality’s Director General or relevant authority within 30 days from being notified. A committee will resolve the appeal within 30 days, and its decision is final.

The Law allows the competent authority to seek help from government bodies, including the police, who must assist promptly.

Building owners, contractors, and engineering offices must comply within one year from the Law’s effective date. The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai may extend this deadline if necessary.

The Director General of the Dubai Municipality or relevant authority issues decisions to implement the Law, except those reserved for the Chairman of TEC.

Any provisions in other laws that conflict with this Law are annulled. The Law will be published in the Official Gazette and will take effect 60 days after publication.