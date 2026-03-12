Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group is preparing to launch a new development within Al Habtoor City, which will be an additional landmark project in the emirate, according to an Arabic language post by Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor on X platform.

Al Habtoor said the planned project will form part of the ongoing expansion of Al Habtoor City, the mixed-use destination developed by the group along Sheikh Zayed Road, which includes residential, hospitality and leisure components.

He said the new development reflects the group’s continued confidence in Dubai’s economic outlook and its position as a global investment destination, adding that further details will be released at a later stage.

In April 2025, the Group had announced the release of the final batch of apartments at the iconic Al Habtoor Tower within Al Habtoor City, following the successful sale of over 90 per cent of the building’s 1,740 residential units. The tower, which rises about 350 metres over 87 floors, is expected to house up to 5,000 residents.

District cooling provider Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) had estimated the tower’s cooling demand at about 7,200 refrigeration tonnes (RT), reflecting the scale of the development.

Situated on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City is a multi-use development that features ultra-luxury hotels, a boulevard, and residential towers, in addition to 27 restaurants, hotels, and tennis academy.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by SA Kader)

