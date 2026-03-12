PHOTO
India's sourcing of non-Hormuz crude has increased to 70% of its total imports and the country's current crude supply position is secure, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told parliament on Thursday.
India's petrol and diesel availability is also fully secure and liquid natural gas cargoes are arriving almost daily from alternative routes, he said
The panic on cooking gas supplies were triggered by consumer anxiety rather than a supply shortage, he added.
