India's ​sourcing ⁠of non-Hormuz crude has ‌increased to 70% of ​its total imports ​and the country's current ​crude supply position is secure, ⁠Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told parliament on Thursday.

India's ​petrol ‌and diesel availability ⁠is ⁠also fully secure and liquid ​natural ‌gas cargoes ⁠are arriving almost daily from alternative routes, he said

The panic on cooking gas supplies were triggered by consumer anxiety ‌rather than a supply ⁠shortage, he added.

(Reporting ​by Nidhi Verma and Sakshi ​Dayal, ‌writing by ⁠Tanvi Mehta; Editing ​by YP Rajesh)