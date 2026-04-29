Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held talks with Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, to explore cooperation opportunities in the mining and energy sectors, as per a statement by the Egyptian ministry.

This came during a meeting that took place on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Critical Minerals Forum in Istanbul, where Badawi is representing Egypt.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in the mining sector, building on prior engagements between the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority and Turkish mining company OZ (Özkoyuncu Mining), as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in May 2025.

Both sides proposed forming joint working groups to assess opportunities for expanding cooperation in mineral exploration and prospecting. This includes exchanging expertise in regulatory frameworks, licensing systems, and geological survey technologies, alongside identifying investment opportunities to maximize the value of mineral resources.

The talks also covered cooperation prospects in energy and natural gas, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean, with a focus on optimizing infrastructure in both countries to support energy security and enhance regional integration. The strategic geographic positions of Egypt and Türkiye were highlighted as key advantages in this context.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on energy transition, hydrogen development, and low-carbon energy solutions, in line with both countries’ transition strategies. Discussions also addressed energy efficiency and sustainable development policies within the framework of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and Türkiye’s energy roadmap.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening private-sector partnerships to implement joint projects in mining and energy, supporting broader economic cooperation between the two countries.