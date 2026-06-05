Arab Finance: Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh discussed the implementation plan for the Shubramant waste treatment and recycling project with executives from the UK-based waste management and clean energy company Polar Hydro during his official visit to London, as per a statement.

The meeting, which took place as part of a ministerial delegation visit organized by the Egyptian British Business Association (BEBA), focused on transforming the Shubramant landfill site into a waste treatment and recycling facility capable of converting waste into value-added products and clean alternative energy.

Saleh said the Egyptian government places significant importance on attracting quality investments that deliver economic, environmental, and technological benefits, particularly projects that provide practical solutions to existing challenges while supporting the country's transition to a green economy.

He added that recycling and clean energy projects represent a key component of efforts to strengthen production and export capabilities and advance sustainable development objectives.

Polar Hydro executives presented the project's implementation plan and progress, explaining that it aims to process both accumulated and newly generated waste, reduce its environmental impact, and produce alternative fuels, industrial inputs, and clean energy using advanced technologies.

Company officials said the first phase of the project is expected to attract investments ranging between $800 million and $860 million. They added that the project is based on a long-term investment model that would not place operational or financial burdens on the Egyptian government for waste treatment activities.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to moving forward with the project, noting that Egypt represents a promising market for advanced recycling initiatives and the conversion of waste into high-value industrial products.

During the meeting, Saleh stressed the importance of including images, diagrams, and digital data in project presentations to illustrate the scale of the environmental challenge and the expected impact of the project, facilitating a more objective and accurate assessment.

The minister concluded the meeting by reaffirming the ministry's commitment to coordinating with the company and relevant government entities to finalize the project's feasibility studies and address any regulatory or procedural challenges associated with its implementation.