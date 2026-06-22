Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a grant worth 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars from the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development to help finance a comprehensive feasibility study on increasing the capacity of the electricity interconnection line between Egypt and Jordan, according to the Official Gazette.

The study is expected to support plans to expand the interconnection capacity between the two countries to 2,000 megawatts, up from the current 500 megawatts.

Egypt and Jordan signed agreements and executive programs in August 2025 covering several sectors, including energy, electricity interconnection, investment, industry, tourism, and transportation.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in electricity interconnection projects and natural gas supplies, continue technical coordination on infrastructure development, and reactivate the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Iraq after addressing implementation challenges.

Egypt and Jordan are currently connected through a 400-kilovolt electricity interconnection line via a submarine cable that was commissioned in 1999 and operates according to mutually agreed technical arrangements.

The project forms part of Egypt's broader plans to strengthen electricity interconnection with neighboring countries. Egypt is also implementing an electricity interconnection project with Saudi Arabia with a total capacity of 3,000 megawatts in two phases, with the first phase, comprising 1,500 megawatts, scheduled to enter operation during the summer of 2026.