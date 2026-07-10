Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Thursday, ending the session with the EGX30 index up 0.54% to 52,311.51 points.

The Shariah index climbed by 0.53% to 5,876.53 points, while the EGX35-LV jumped by 1.01% to 6,155.36 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 1.73% at 16,281.62 points and by 1.47% at 22,067.78 points, respectively.

A total of 2.721 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 9.452 billion over 189,720 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 3.811 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 80.07% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled 19.92%.

Egyptians took over the trading with 93.26%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 4.08% and 2.67%, respectively.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 40.095 million, while foreign and Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 33.411 million and EGP 6.683 million, respectively.