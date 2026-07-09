Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index down 1.84% to 52,028.37 points.

The Shariah index retreated by 1.70% to 5,845.63 points, while the EGX35-LV declined by 1.02% to 6,093.91 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 1.30% at 16,004.93 points and by 1.29% at 21,747.75 points, respectively.

A total of 2.374 billion million shares were exchanged at EGP 9.779 billion over 211,524 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 3.782 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 80.93% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled 19.06%.

Egyptians took over the trading with 90.72%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 6.18% and 3.1%, respectively.

Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 230.912 million, while Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 176.461 million and EGP 54.450 million, respectively.