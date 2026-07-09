Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed an agreement with Beybi Egy Industrial Gloves Manufacturing to establish a $1.5 million industrial gloves factory in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

The project will occupy two units within the ready-made factories project developed by the Main Development Company (MDC), SCZONE's development arm.

Covering 2,800 square meters, the facility is expected to create 100 direct jobs and manufacture specialized industrial gloves used in occupational safety and protection, with its production directed towards export.

With operations expected to begin by the end of this year, Beybi Egy has expansion plans to boost production capacity and reinforce its products' presence in global markets.