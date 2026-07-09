Arab Finance: The Cabinet approved a draft resolution to establish a new project under the special free zone system, named Karnak Garments, to engage in the manufacturing of various types of ready-made garments, as per a statement.

The project will occupy an area of 31,535 square meters in Sadat City, Menoufia Governorate.

The project's investment costs are estimated at approximately $15 million. It is scheduled to commence operations in May 2027 and aims to create 3,500 job opportunities.

The project also aims to utilize local components for at least 50% of its production inputs and to export 100% of its products to the EU and the US.