Egypt - Ibrahim El Shamy, CEO of Jotun Egypt, said the company has invested more than $100m in its new manufacturing facility in 10th of Ramadan City over the past three years, reaffirming its commitment to expanding operations in Egypt and strengthening the country as a regional manufacturing and export hub.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the launch of the company’s new SteelMaster product, El Shamy said Jotun’s exports from Egypt grew by more than 50% year-on-year.

The company currently exports to several international markets, including Libya, Kenya and the United States, while pursuing further expansion into additional export destinations.

Despite recent geopolitical challenges, El Shamy said Jotun’s export performance has remained resilient, with overseas shipments continuing to post strong growth.

He stressed that Egypt remains an attractive investment destination for Jotun despite regional and global economic uncertainties, underscoring the company’s confidence in the country’s long-term growth prospects and its commitment to further investment.

El Shamy said Jotun views Egypt as a strategic manufacturing and export hub serving African markets, reaffirming the company’s long-term plans to expand its operations and regional footprint from Egypt.

He noted that Jotun began operating in Egypt in 1986 with its first factory in Ismailia. Its facility in 10th of Ramadan City, inaugurated two years ago, has since become the company’s largest plant in the region, supplying both the domestic market and export destinations.

El Shamy also announced the start of local production of Passive Fire Protection (PFP) products in Egypt for the first time.

He said the new production line will meet growing domestic demand while supporting exports to international markets, in line with Jotun’s strategy to deepen local manufacturing, increase local content and reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional industrial and export base.

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