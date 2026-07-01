Doha: Qatar's satellite operator Es'hailSat has said its third satellite project will cost around €295m ($347m) and is expected to be launched in 2030, as the company expands its satellite communications capabilities.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Es'hailSat Chief Executive Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari said the Es'hail-3 project would take between three and four years to design, manufacture and launch.

Unlike the company's earlier satellites, which focused primarily on television broadcasting, Es'hail-3 will concentrate on communications services, including fixed and mobile connectivity, aviation and maritime communications, and support for the oil, gas and energy sectors.

Al Kuwari said the satellite would expand Es'hailSat's coverage across Asia, Africa and Europe, strengthening Qatar's position in the regional and international satellite communications market.

The project is being developed in partnership with Turksat, which will provide orbital rights and frequencies at 50 East, and Thales Alenia Space, which will design and manufacture the satellite.

Al Kuwari added that the project would enhance secure communications services while supporting Qatar's broader ambitions to build a knowledge-based economy and develop national expertise in the space sector.

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