Doha: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) has conducted an intensive educational initiative focusing on the intersection of public governance and cutting-edge technology, aiming to accelerate digital transformation across public sectors.

The initiative took center stage recently during a specialised workshop titled ‘Excellence in Internal Auditing and the Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence,’ which focused on government employees looking to modernise their operational frameworks.

The high-level seminar was hosted by the CGB’s Public Administration Institute (PAI) in an academic partnership with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q). The collaboration bridges elite global expertise in computer science and business with the practical needs of Qatar’s administrative workforce, aligning closely with the human development goals outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The session aimed to revolutionise how public sector departments view and implement internal audits. Participants were introduced to a comprehensive breakdown of the stages, specialised strategies, and data-driven tools adopted according to modern global methodologies.

A major focus was placed on shifting auditing departments from reactive problem-detectors to proactive risk-mitigators that actively guide organisational strategy. However, the defining highlight of the programme was the exploration of emerging digital technologies.

The workshop analysed the rapidly growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in developing professional practices in auditing and significantly enhancing their efficiency. Attendees learned how automated machine learning algorithms, predictive data analytics, and intelligent robotic process automation (RPA) can streamline heavy administrative workflows.

By leveraging these AI tools, modern auditors can process vast amounts of public sector data in real-time, instantly flagging anomalies, reducing human error, and freeing up human talent to focus on complex, high-level advisory tasks.

According to the statement, targeting government entity employees with this specialised curriculum is essential for building a future-proof civil service. By equipping public servants with these advanced professional skills, the CGB aims to foster a culture of excellence that is fully prepared to keep pace with rapid digital transformation.

The CGB’s initiative demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to the future of public administration in the country. By embracing the advancements in AI and internal auditing, departments are not only streamlining operations but also cultivating a culture that values innovation and adaptability.

These efforts empower public sector professionals to become strategic partners in national development, capable of anticipating challenges and driving continuous improvement.

As digital transformation accelerates, investment in human capital remains essential, ensuring that technological progress is matched by a skilled, agile workforce committed to achieving the nation’s vision for the future.

With Qatar’s ongoing heavy investment in its digital infrastructure, such workshops serve as a crucial bridge, ensuring that the human workforce evolves alongside the technology driving the country’s governance forward.

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