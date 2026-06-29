Doha: Qatar’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market is expected to more than double over the next five years, driven by government-led digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and next-generation telecommunications infrastructure, according to an industry report by Mordor Intelligence.

The report estimates that Qatar’s ICT market, valued at $19.91bn (QR72.61bn) this year, will grow to $37.74bn (QR137.63bn) by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7 percent between 2026 and 2031.

The expansion is expected to be underpinned by the rapid rollout of 5G networks, sovereign cloud investments, and the development of Arabic large language models (LLMs), alongside the implementation of Qatar’s National Digital Agenda 2030.

The strategy allocates more than $2.47bn (QR9.01bn) in public investment to accelerate digital infrastructure and public sector transformation.

The report notes that communication services continue to account for the largest share of market revenues as telecom operators expand network capacity in preparation for the Asian Games 2030.

However, cloud services are forecast to record the fastest growth, supported by hyperscale cloud deployments from Microsoft and regional service providers that comply with Qatar’s data sovereignty and privacy regulations.

The report also points to increasing competition between telecom providers, which is expected to drive innovation in managed cybersecurity, edge computing, and graphics processing unit (GPU) hosting services.

This will create opportunities for local software developers specialising in Arabic-language digital applications. Under the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), Qatar aims to ensure that at least 90 percent of citizen transactions are delivered digitally by 2030.

Major initiatives include a five-year partnership with Scale AI covering more than 50 AI use cases, the establishment of the National Cyber Security Academy to strengthen local talent, and investments in quantum-ready research and sovereign cloud infrastructure.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is also emerging as one of the country’s fastest-growing ICT segments.

The data emphasises that financial institutions are increasingly adopting hybrid cloud environments to comply with Qatar Central Bank regulations while improving operational resilience.

Commercial Bank and Meeza have already introduced secure cloud platforms that support instant payments and advanced analytics, while Microsoft’s local cloud region enables banks to significantly reduce disaster recovery times.

The report further highlights that preparations for the Asian Games 2030 and Expo 2033 are expected to generate substantial demand for advanced digital infrastructure, including 8K broadcasting, crowd analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, private 5G networks, and ticketless entry systems.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).