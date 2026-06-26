The UAE Cybersecurity Council, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), CrowdStrike and e&, has completed the first cohort of a government-backed cybersecurity startup accelerator programme aimed at supporting the development of more than 500 cybersecurity startups under the country's national cybersecurity strategy.

The six-week accelerator programme, which concluded in May, selected 23 startups from 157 applications received from more than five countries, the organisers said.

The startups operate across sectors including cloud security, application security, identity and access management, generative AI for cybersecurity and data security.

The initiative forms part of the UAE Cybersecurity Technology Innovation Bureau (CTIB), a government-backed programme designed to support the development of cybersecurity technologies and strengthen the country's digital resilience.

A closing ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi, marking the first in-person gathering of the programme's partners since its launch at GITEX Global in October 2025.

According to the organisers, participating startups received access to technical mentoring, business strategy support, investor networks and market development opportunities. The programme included more than 30 hours of workshops and training sessions delivered by cybersecurity experts and industry leaders.

Five startups were selected as top performers following evaluations by a panel of chief information security officers and industry representatives. The winners will receive additional exposure to potential investors, enterprise customers and government stakeholders in the region.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said: "The successful completion of Cohort 1 of the AWS/CTIB Startup Accelerator Programme validates the UAE's vision of building a robust, innovation-driven cybersecurity ecosystem. These 23 startups represent the next generation of 'Made in UAE' cybersecurity champions."

Chris Erasmus, General Manager, UAE, Rest of Mena at AWS, said: "The results of Cohort 1 exceed our expectations. From 157 applications to 23 exceptional startups building solutions across cloud security, AI-powered threat detection, and identity management, this programme has proven that the UAE has the talent, the ambition, and the ecosystem to become a world-leading cybersecurity innovation hub."

"AWS is committed to providing the cloud infrastructure, technical mentorship, and go-to-market support that startups need to scale globally," he noted.

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, said: "Cybersecurity innovation thrives when governments, industry leaders, and founders come together with a shared mission. This first cohort shows the UAE is building more than a startup ecosystem – it's building a long-term foundation for cyber resilience and innovation at scale."

The programme's backers said the initiative is part of broader efforts to position the UAE as a regional hub for cybersecurity innovation and entrepreneurship amid growing global demand for cyber defence technologies.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have both increased investment in cybersecurity and digital infrastructure as part of wider economic diversification plans and efforts to strengthen protection against rising cyber threats.

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