INTECH has secured a project to strengthen OT cybersecurity infrastructure across offshore production facilities associated with one of the large offshore oil fields in the Middle East.

The project will support the modernization of legacy network security systems protecting critical production infrastructure across offshore and associated onshore environments.

With over a decade of experience securing complex industrial environments across the region, INTECH combines deep OT domain expertise with proven implementation capabilities.

Leading industrial operators trust INTECH to protect large-scale, production-critical facilities where cybersecurity must be implemented without disrupting safe and reliable operations.

This experience enables INTECH to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across some of the region’s most significant offshore production environments.

As part of this project, INTECH will:

Assess existing network and security infrastructure across multiple offshore sites

Modernize legacy OT security infrastructure in alignment with operational requirements and industry best practices

Implement and validate updated cybersecurity controls

Execute controlled deployment activities designed to maintain stable operations throughout the transition

Enhance the resilience of industrial automation and control systems across production-critical facilities

Strengthen the overall cybersecurity posture while supporting safe and reliable production operations

These activities will improve network segmentation and infrastructure reliability while enhancing the long-term security of the OT environment supporting offshore production operations.

The project will support the continued safe and uninterrupted operation of offshore production systems and strengthen cybersecurity resilience across critical facilities.

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