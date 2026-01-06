Doha: Qatar’s cybersecurity market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by rapid digitalisation, rising cyber threats, and the expanding adoption of cloud computing across industries.

Speaking to The Peninsula, analysts noted that increasing government focus on safeguarding critical infrastructure and strengthening regulatory frameworks is accelerating demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions.

As a developing economy with growing investments in advanced technologies, Qatar is prioritising the protection of its digital backbone, including power plants, oil and gas facilities, financial systems, and water treatment plants.

Central to this effort is the National Cyber Security Committee, which is spearheading the development of a comprehensive national cyber security strategy while coordinating efforts across public and private stakeholders.

“Qatar’s strategic investments in digital transformation, AI, and cybersecurity have positioned the country as a rising hub for global innovation," said Dhanya Thakkar, a regional cyber policy expert.

With the digital transformation market expected to reach $19.65bn by 2030, international tech leaders are recognising Qatar as a key player in the future of technology and cybersecurity, he said.

Industry observers also emphasise that the Qatar Financial Centre’s launch of a Cyber Security Services Framework has further strengthened the market. The initiative aims to promote cybersecurity services locally while attracting international firms to establish operations in the country.

“Our presence here reinforces Qatar’s ability to attract global technology leaders, foster cutting-edge research, and drive economic diversification through secure digital growth, Thakkar said. “By aligning with Qatar’s vision, we aim to contribute to an ecosystem that not only secures businesses but also encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness in the digital economy.” Meanwhile, the surge in automated technologies and software-driven industrial processes is also expanding the attack surface for cyber threats. As businesses across sectors adopt digital platforms to improve efficiency, the need to protect sensitive data and operational systems has become critical.

“Digital transformation has unlocked enormous value, but it has also exposed organisations to sophisticated cyber risks,” noted Ahmed N, a tech expert.

“This is where sustained investment in cyber security tools, talent, and R&D will define long-term success.” According to estimates by 6Wresearch, the Qatar cybersecurity market is expected to register steady growth this year, supported by rising awareness, regulatory support, and continued investments in research and development.

“As Qatar accelerates its technology-driven growth agenda, cybersecurity will remain a cornerstone of its national digital strategy, positioning the market for sustained expansion in the years ahead,” Ahmed added.

