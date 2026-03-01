ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic. The call addressed the grave situation facing the region amid the ongoing military escalation and its implications for regional security and stability.

During the call, President Aoun expressed Lebanon’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, affirming that such acts constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty of those states and a threat to their security and stability, in addition to breaching the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Both leaders stressed the need for restraint, de-escalation, and a renewed commitment to dialogue and political solutions to prevent further deterioration and the spread of the conflict, which could expose the region to serious instability and unrest.