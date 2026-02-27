Wego, an online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), shares February 2026 travel insights for Kuwait, highlighting elevated inbound interest and active travel planning driven by Hala February celebrations, National and Liberation Day holidays, and early Ramadan preparations toward the end of the month.

According to Wego’s data, February consistently ranks among the busiest travel periods for Kuwait.

For February travel dates, total bookings for Kuwait increased by 4.8% compared to the same period last year, reflecting a combination of event-driven inbound demand and calendar-led outbound travel planning.

Hala February Drives Inbound Travel Interest to Kuwait

Wego data shows a noticeable increase in flight and hotel bookings to Kuwait throughout February, with inbound bookings rising by 9% for travel during the Hala February festival period compared to the same travel period last year.

Booking activity remains elevated across the entire month rather than concentrated around a single event, indicating sustained inbound interest linked to festival programming, entertainment events, shopping promotions, and favourable winter conditions.

Inbound demand is primarily driven by regional markets, with top source markets including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Syria, and Bahrain, reflecting Kuwait’s positioning as a regional cultural and events destination during February.

National and Liberation Day Holidays Shape Travel Timing

Wego observed clear spikes around Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day holiday period in late February. Outbound search interest strengthened in the run-up, with early February recording the biggest jump, around 50% higher than the previous week.

Outbound travel from Kuwait during this period is characterised by short-haul journeys, with 74% of searches focused on regional destinations. Travellers prioritise flexible travel dates and shorter trip durations aligned with the extended public holiday calendar.

Early Ramadan Planning Influences Late-February Travel Behaviour

As Ramadan approaches toward the end of February, Wego data indicates a shift in travel planning behaviour, with Kuwaiti travellers increasingly scheduling trips ahead of the start of the holy month.

Booking activity in the weeks leading up to Ramadan shows an increase of 6% in pre-Ramadan travel vs the same pre-Ramadan period last year.

Travel behaviour during this period reflects shorter stay durations, increased family-oriented travel, and a stronger focus on culturally relevant destinations, as travellers adjust plans to accommodate Ramadan routines and commitments.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).