KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways has announced special arrangements to assist Kuwaiti citizens wishing to return home amid the current exceptional circumstances in the region.

In a statement, the national carrier said the move comes as part of its national responsibility and in coordination with relevant state authorities to ensure the safe return of citizens to the State of Kuwait.

Under the plan, Kuwaiti passengers holding pre-existing reservations and valid tickets who wish to return will be transported to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, depending on airport availability. From there, their journey to Kuwait will be completed by land.

The airline has set March 6, 2026, as the deadline for passengers to register their travel preferences.

Kuwait Airways urged eligible passengers to contact its customer service center for further information. Travelers can call 171 from within Kuwait, +965 24345555 (extension 171) from outside Kuwait, or reach the airline via WhatsApp at +965 1802050.

The carrier expressed appreciation for the public’s understanding and cooperation during this period.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

