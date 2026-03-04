JEDDAH - The Council of Ministers reaffirmed on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the Cabinet session, which was held via video conference.

At the outset of the session, the Cabinet reviewed the latest developments in the region and their repercussions for regional and international security and stability. The Cabinet was briefed on the communications and consultations conducted in recent days concerning these developments and their serious consequences.

The Council expressed its appreciation for the positions voiced by leaders of friendly countries condemning the reprehensible Iranian attacks that hit Saudi Arabia, other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and Jordan.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary stated that the Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly nations whose territories were subjected to blatant Iranian aggression. The Council underscored the Kingdom’s readiness to mobilize all capabilities to support these countries in any measures they take in response to these attacks that undermine regional security and stability.

The Cabinet also reviewed the hospitality and facilities being provided to citizens of GCC countries stranded at the Kingdom’s airports to ensure their comfort in their second home until conditions allow their safe return to their countries. The Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of the Kingdom’s participation in regional and international meetings.

The Council expressed its hope that the results of the recent extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would help strengthen mechanisms for coordinating the positions of member states and consolidating their efforts in support of the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

The Cabinet underscored new Saudi economic support to Yemen’s budget as a continuation of the Kingdom’s backing for the brotherly Yemeni people, reinforcing the foundations of stability and development and reflecting the depth of the historic fraternal ties between the two countries.

On the domestic front, the Cabinet commended the significant progress achieved under the ambitious plan to increase gas production, marked by the start of output from the first phase of the Jafurah Gas Field and the launch of operations at the Tanajib Gas Plant, in addition to the continued development of several other gas projects that will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s economic growth targets.

The Cabinet approved the National Policy for Promoting Healthy Dietary Practices and the National Policy for Child Protection in Educational Institutions. The Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh for cooperation in the field of energy. It endorsed a guiding template for a MoU between the Saudi Research, Development, and Innovation Authority (RDIA) and its counterparts in other countries for cooperation in the field of research, development, and innovation, and authorizing RDIA chairman or his deputy to discuss and sign with counterpart authorities in other countries the draft MoU in accordance with the guiding template.

The Cabinet approved a MoU for cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan, and a general cooperation agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Ghana. The Council authorized the minister of environment, water and agriculture or his deputy to discuss and sign with the New Zealand side a draft MoU between the governments of Saudi Arabia and New Zealand for cooperation in the fields of agriculture and livestock, and authorized minister of communications and information technology or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Canadian side a draft MoU between the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Canadian Ministry of Industry on investment in artificial intelligence and skills development.

The Cabinet approved a MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Cypriot Deputy Ministry of Tourism, and another MoU between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Honduras for cooperation in promoting direct investment.

The Council approved a MoU between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in the field of economy and planning, and another MoU between the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation for cooperation in the field of conformity assessment.

The Cabinet approved a MoU for cooperation in the field of radio and television between the governments of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, and of Kuwait, represented by the Ministry of Information, and another MoU in the field of preventing and combating corruption between the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Guinean National Agency for the Fight Against Corruption and the Promotion of Good Governance, and the Pakistani National Accountability Bureau.

