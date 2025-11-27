KUWAIT - Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Ali Al-Adwani, met on Wednesday with a delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Interior to discuss strengthening security cooperation and exchanging expertise in the administrative and technical fields.

In a press statement, the Interior Ministry said that Al-Adwani received Major General Saleh Al-Murabba, the Saudi Interior Ministry's Supervisor of the Civil Affairs Agency, and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry's headquarters as part of efforts to enhance joint cooperation and exchange visits between the two sides.

The statement explained that the meeting addressed several topics of mutual interest, reviewed aspects of security cooperation, exchanged expertise, and discussed best practices in administrative and technical work and procedures related to services provided to citizens.

This aims to contribute to developing the security system, raising efficiency levels, and improving the quality of services.

The Interior Ministry affirmed its commitment to continuing coordination and cooperation with Saudi Arabia through the exchange of visits and technical meetings, and to activating joint Gulf cooperation initiatives which will enhance security and stability in both countries and support efforts to develop work systems and unify procedures in a way that serves common interests.

