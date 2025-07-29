PARIS — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif held official talks on Monday with French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau in Paris, where the two sides signed an executive document outlining future security cooperation between their ministries.



The meeting followed a bilateral session during which both ministers reviewed key issues related to security collaboration, including combatting organized crime, drug trafficking, and money laundering, as well as enhancing the exchange of expertise between the two countries.



Prince Abdulaziz emphasized that the talks reflect the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to deepen Saudi-French security relations.



He praised the progress made in recent years and reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to expanding joint efforts with France to address transnational criminal threats.



The Saudi minister also extended congratulations to his French counterpart on the occasion of France’s National Day, wishing continued security, prosperity, and stability to the French government and people.



The newly signed document aims to institutionalize cooperation across multiple security domains, signaling a strengthened partnership between the two interior ministries.

