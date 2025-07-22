LONDON — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud signed a series of security agreements with his British counterpart, Yvette Cooper, during an official visit to London aimed at strengthening future cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, held under the directives of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, focused on a wide range of internal security issues.



Both sides discussed areas of mutual interest between their respective ministries of interior and affirmed their commitment to enhancing strategic cooperation.



Prince Abdulaziz stated on X: “Today, in the Joint Security Committee meeting of the Saudi-British Cooperation Program (JPO), we discussed the agenda items and signed several agreements as part of our strategic partnership and ongoing collaboration in all security fields.”



He emphasized that the meeting reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing security ties with the UK, particularly in combating organized crime in all its forms and in facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices between professionals in both countries.



The minister also highlighted the ongoing progress in bilateral security cooperation, citing the signed agreements as a foundation for deeper joint efforts in line with the ambitions of both governments.

