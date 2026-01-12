RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s total international trade volume reached SR184.1 billion in October 2025, marking the second-highest level recorded in 2025.

This represents an annual growth rate of 8.4 percent, an increase of more than SR14 billion compared with SR169.8 billion in the same month of 2024, according to the international trade bulletin for October 2025, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Merchandise exports accounted for 56.5 percent of total trade, valued at SR103.9 billion, the highest level in 2025, while imports amounted to SR80.1 billion, representing 43.5 percent of total trade.

Data showed that the highest trade volume in 2025 was recorded in July, surpassing SR185 billion.

The Kingdom’s trade balance recorded a surplus of SR23.9 billion in October 2025, an annual increase of 47.4 percent, exceeding SR7 billion compared with a surplus of SR16.2 billion in the same period last year.

Non-oil national exports, excluding re-exports, reached approximately SR20.1 billion, representing 19.3 percent of total merchandise exports, with annual growth of 2.4 percent, an increase of about SR462.3 million compared with SR19.6 billion in October 2024. Petroleum exports reached SR70.1 billion, constituting 67.4 percent of total exports.

Re-exports saw a notable annual surge of 130.7 percent, rising by SR7.8 billion to approximately SR13.8 billion, or 13.2 percent of total merchandise exports, compared with SR5.9 billion in the same period last year. By export destination, Asian countries led with 73.1 percent of total exports, valued at SR76.1 billion, followed by European countries with 12.2 percent (SR12.7 billion), African countries with 7.4 percent (SR7.7 billion), and the Americas with 7.1 percent (SR7.4 billion).

Among trading partners, China remained the top importer of Saudi exports, accounting for 14.1 percent (SR14.7 billion), followed by the United Arab Emirates at 10.9 percent (SR11.4 billion) and India at 9.9 percent (SR10.3 billion).

In terms of non-oil exports, including re-exports, these passed through 31 land, sea, and air customs ports, totaling SR33.9 billion. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah led with SR4.6 billion, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port with SR3.8 billion

