RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu discussed ways to further enhance the business environment, attract quality investments, and expand partnerships between the two countries.

During their meeting in Riyadh on Sunday, the ministers also reviewed opportunities in priority sectors, within the framework of strengthening economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada.

It is noteworthy that the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and Canada reached approximately SR12 billion in 2023, with expectations of record highs in the coming years.

