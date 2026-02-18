Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, met with Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to advance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, took place within the framework of establishing the Saudi–Kazakh Coordination Council.

Chaired on the Saudi side by the Minister of Energy and on the Kazakh side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Council reflects both nations’ commitment to strengthening ties and expanding their strategic partnership.

Following discussions, the two sides signed an agreement formally establishing the Saudi–Kazakh Coordination Council, marking a significant step toward institutionalising cooperation.

The Council aims to enhance coordination and consultation across a range of sectors and to develop structured frameworks for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the talks, with particular emphasis on expanding investment opportunities in renewable energy and energy storage systems.

The ministers also reviewed developments in the global oil market, reaffirming their commitment to ongoing consultation and coordination in the energy sector, further reinforcing bilateral relations and shared economic interests. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

