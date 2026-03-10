JERUSALEM: Israel has ​resumed natural ⁠gas exports ‌to Egypt on a ​limited basis, the ​Israel energy ministry said ​on Monday.

At this stage, the ⁠supply of natural gas to Egypt is ​carried out ‌only from ⁠the ⁠surplus available after fully ​meeting ‌the needs of ⁠the domestic economy, primarily the electricity sector, the ministry said.

In late February, Reuters reported that Egypt ‌stopped receiving natural gas from Israel, ⁠a key ​supplier to the north African ​country.

