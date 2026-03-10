PHOTO
JERUSALEM: Israel has resumed natural gas exports to Egypt on a limited basis, the Israel energy ministry said on Monday.
At this stage, the supply of natural gas to Egypt is carried out only from the surplus available after fully meeting the needs of the domestic economy, primarily the electricity sector, the ministry said.
In late February, Reuters reported that Egypt stopped receiving natural gas from Israel, a key supplier to the north African country.
