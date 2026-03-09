Bahrain’s Bapco declared force majeure on ​its ⁠group operations on Monday following ‌an attack on its oil refinery complex, ​the company said, as the conflict ​in the Middle East ​continues to disrupt oil production.

⁠Bapco’s 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sitra refinery buys Saudi crude via a pipeline between the two ​countries, ‌depriving Saudi Arabia ⁠of another ⁠outlet for its production.

Bapco is ​a major exporter ‌of fuels including ⁠diesel, jet fuel and naphtha to countries in the Middle East and Asia

Its refining capacity was recently increased to 380,000 bpd, from 265,000 bpd

Bapco said that all domestic ‌market needs remain fully secured and supplies ⁠will continue without ​disruption, supported by proactive plans in place

