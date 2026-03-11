PHOTO
Several companies that buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy as portfolio players or offtakers — including Shell, TotalEnergies and some firms in Asia — have declared force majeure to customers they supply, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Qatar, the world's second-largest LNG exporter, announced a production halt at its 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) facility last week and declared force majeure on LNG shipments.
Shell, the world's largest LNG trader, declined to comment. TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
Both companies have long-term partnerships with QatarEnergy and are partners in the company's massive North Field expansion project which aims to boost capacity by 2027.
Analysts estimate Shell takes 6.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of Qatari LNG, while TotalEnergies takes 5.2 mtpa and sells them to their clients worldwide.
Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times last week that it would take "weeks to months" to return to normal deliveries, even if the war ended today. The company declared force majeure on LNG shipments on Wednesday.
Sources told Reuters last week that the FM notices sent to clients stated that LNG deliveries for March will not be affected, with the impact being felt as of April.
