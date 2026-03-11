Iran will ​switch from "reciprocal ⁠hits" after ‌attacks to continuous strikes ​on adversaries, and the U.S. will ​not be ​able to control oil prices, the spokesperson ⁠for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said on Wednesday.

"We ​won't ‌allow even ⁠one ⁠litre of oil to reach ​the ‌U.S., Zionists (Israel) and ⁠their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.

"Get ready for ‌the oil barrel to be ⁠at $200 because the ​oil price depends on the regional ​security which ‌you have destabilised," ⁠he added.

