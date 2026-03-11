Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has expanded its self-storage offering in response to growing demand from individuals and businesses seeking convenient, secure, and flexible storage solutions in Ras Al Khaimah.

The expansion introduces an additional facility with new units, further strengthening RAKEZ’s ability to meet the storage needs of the community.

Located in Al Hamra Industrial Zone, the facility provides easy access to nearby residential areas as well as key roads connecting Ras Al Khaimah with other emirates.

The newly added units are designed to accommodate a variety of storage requirements, with customisable spaces ranging from 5 m2 to 18 m2. Each unit offers a secure and private environment, supported by features such as 24/7 access, individual lockable units, CCTV surveillance, on-site security, and air-conditioned facilities.

Additional services such as pick-and-pack support and the availability of packaging materials further enhance convenience for users.

With flexible short-term rental options and no fixed cap on tenure, RAKEZ’s self-storage facilities provide a practical solution for storing seasonal items, personal belongings, business inventory, and equipment.

The expansion reflects RAKEZ’s continued focus on delivering services that respond to the evolving needs of residents and businesses in Ras Al Khaimah while supporting a more organised and clutter-free lifestyle.