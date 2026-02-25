PHOTO
DUBAI - The UAE's Central Bank unveiled plans on Wednesday to launch a sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure in partnership with Core42, a G42 company.
• The central bank and Core42 signed an agreement to build the Sovereign Financial Cloud Services Infrastructure, a secure, isolated platform ensuring data sovereignty and resilience for licensed financial institutions.
• The platform, part of the central bank's Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme, aims to position the UAE as a global hub for secure and innovative financial services.
• Hosted on advanced AI and analytics, the platform enables real-time data processing, intelligent automation and enhanced decision-making across the financial sector.
• It creates a unified framework for managing multi-cloud services, improving operational efficiency and service continuity for financial institutions.
• "The national sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure marks a strategic step in strengthening the UAE's financial resilience and technological leadership," said Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, assistant governor at the central bank.
