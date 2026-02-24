Leading developer Emaar has inaugurated three new mosques across its master-planned communities in Dubai that can accommodate more than 1,300 worshippers. With these latest openings, the total number of mosques delivered across Emaar developments has now reached 20.

These include Al Majid Mosque in Dubai Creek Harbour, Al Ghani Mosque in Emaar South and Masjid Al Hadi in Arabian Ranches III.

Al Majid Mosque can accommodate 780 worshippers, Al Ghani around 364 and Masjid Al Hadi nearly 200 worshippers. Together, the three mosques serve more than 1,300 worshippers, strengthening the spiritual and social fabric of Emaar’s communities, said Emaar in a statement.

The delivery of these mosques reflects Emaar’s holistic approach to master planning, where places of worship form an essential component of community infrastructure alongside schools, parks, retail and civic amenities.

"Their opening during Ramadan adds meaningful relevance, providing residents with dedicated spaces for Taraweeh prayers and communal gatherings while reinforcing the role of mosques as important centres of connection and shared community life," said a company spokesman.

The continued investment in mosques underscores Emaar’s commitment to creating environments that support not only residential and commercial growth, but also cultural identity, spiritual wellbeing and lasting community cohesion, he added.

