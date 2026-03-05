Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in co-ordination with the Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content, has awarded contracts worth RO186.3 million ($483 million) for two key infrastructure development projects - the Muscat Expressway expansion project from the Qurum Natural Park Interchange to the Halban Interchange, as well as the Ibra Road dualisation project.

The awarding of the Muscat Expressway expansion contract worth RO157.2 million and the Ibra Road dualisation project worth RO29.1 million comes as part of efforts to enhance the efficiency of the road network and improve traffic flow, said a statement from the sultanate's Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content.

The Muscat Expressway expansion project includes a package of development works, most notably upgrading the Qurum Natural Park Roundabout and Seih Al-Maleh Roundabout into signalized intersections.

It also includes upgrading and expanding the road from Seih Al-Maleh Roundabout to Halban Interchange and linking it with Al Batinah Expressway.

Additionally, most existing bridge entrances and exits will be improved by adding an extra lane to become two lanes in each direction, along with the construction of a direct exit on Al Rusayl Bridge for vehicles coming from Muscat toward Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout.

Announcing this, Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, said these projects represents a strategic step within the Ministry's plans to enhance the efficiency of the main road network, keep pace with rapid urban and population growth, strengthen connectivity between governorates, and provide a safe transport environment.

The Muscat Expressway project scope includes construction of independent two-lane flyovers for traffic coming from Ruwi at Al Khoudh Sixth traffic signals for vehicles heading from the Muscat Expressway to Al Kitab Roundabout, and for vehicles coming from Al Dakhiliyah Governorate toward Sohar, it added.

Eng. Badr bin Salem Al Maamari, Chairman of the Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content, said these two projects reflect the government's strong commitment to developing the road sector as a fundamental pillar of comprehensive development.

Furthermore, the project includes improvements in several areas along the service road (CD-Road) from Al Ghubrah to Al Maabela to facilitate smoother traffic movement when entering or exiting bridges onto the main road, he stated.

