MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched a gate-numbering project as part of the Second Saudi Expansion at the Grand Mosque.

The project includes the installation of 92 gate-numbering signs designed in a style that aligns with the building’s architectural character while ensuring clear visibility.

The authority said remembering the gate number upon entering the Grand Mosque helps worshippers navigate and identify locations more easily, particularly during peak periods and seasons that witness large numbers of visitors.

It added that the initiative enhances smooth movement and supports a safe and organized experience for worshippers.

The authority noted that the project reflects its commitment to integrating functionality, service and aesthetics in a manner befitting the global status of the Grand Mosque.

