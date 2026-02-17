RIYADH - Riyadh Municipality has launched a series of municipal and development projects worth more than SR1.6 billion, with major road and traffic upgrades leading the package to improve mobility and reduce congestion across the capital.

Mayor Prince Dr. Faisal bin Ayyaf reviewed the start of key infrastructure projects, including the development of the northern section of Prince Faisal bin Bandar Road, spanning 15.5 kilometers.

The project will add three lanes in each direction, along with service roads, increasing road capacity and easing traffic, particularly during peak hours.

The upgrade also includes expanding major roads to widths of up to 60 and 80 meters, redesigning intersections with modern traffic signals, landscaping works, tree planting, lighting enhancements, and improved sidewalks featuring cycling lanes and dedicated paths for visually impaired pedestrians.

In parallel, integrated engineering solutions are being implemented at 23 intersections across Riyadh.

The works include redesigning junctions, installing modern traffic lights, and improving pedestrian and vehicle environments to enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, shorten travel times, and boost road safety.

The municipality is also executing 16 asphalt projects covering millions of square meters across the city.

In addition, work continues on residential neighborhood enhancement projects in Al-Suwaidi Al-Gharbi, Al-Rawabi, Al-Mughrazat and Al-Rawdah, covering 14,200 meters in length and 376,000 square meters in area.

As part of stormwater management efforts, the mayor witnessed the installation of the first section of a box culvert for rainwater drainage in western Riyadh.

The project includes a 2x2 meter cross-section culvert and will serve neighborhoods such as Dhahrat Laban, Al-Suwaidi Al-Gharbi and Dhahrat Namar.

The broader drainage project includes 178,000 linear meters of networks — 24,000 meters of culverts and 154,000 meters of pipes — along with 3,670 manholes to address 27 flood-prone locations, strengthening the city’s rainwater management capacity.

The initiative also features 1,400 meters of pedestrian walkways, more than 9,000 meters of cycling tracks, the planting of nearly 480,000 trees and shrubs, the development of urban plazas, the provision of 4,000 parking spaces, and the construction of three neighborhood gathering buildings.

Separately, a project is underway to treat 25 critical flood locations in Riyadh through the construction of 19,000 linear meters of culverts and pipelines to mitigate flood risks.

Street lighting upgrades are also progressing through 15 projects installing lighting poles and cable networks across residential and collector roads to enhance traffic safety and urban quality.

