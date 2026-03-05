Infrastructure work at the new Sadr City is progressing and it will be completed within four years, an Iraqi official has said.

Ahmed Raad, Director of information at the Baghdad Municipality said fieldwork is proceeding without delay or interruption, with ten work teams responsible for implementing the various phases of the project, including the construction of a comprehensive infrastructure for the future city.

He noted that the project, which aims in its first phase to construct 11,000 housing units, is one of the strategic construction schemes aimed at supporting the service and urban development in the area.

“The contract signed with the Chinese company [Shandong Construction] includes the establishment of a comprehensive infrastructure for the city, comprising the implementation of main and secondary sewage lines, as well as stormwater drainage lines, in addition to communication and electricity networks, along with the construction of a road network, both within the residential complex and external roads connecting the city to Sadr City, factories, and nearby areas,” he said.

Nearly 49,000 more houses are planned in Phase 2 of the project, one of several residential schemes planned by Iraq to tackle a persistent housing supply crisis.

