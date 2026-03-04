Moroccan construction and engineering group SGTM closed 2025 with a consolidated revenue of 15.2 billion Moroccan Dirhams ($1.52 billion), marking a 36 percent increase from MAD 11.1 billion ($1.11 billion) recorded in 2024.

The company attributed the growth to acceleration of ongoing projects and the ramp-up of new large-scale infrastructure programs.

In the fourth quarter alone, consolidated revenue reached MAD 4.9 billion ($490 million), up 8.7 percent from MAD 4.5 billion ($450 million) in the same period a year earlier.

The year was notably shaped by progress on major sports infrastructure projects, the group said in a report, adding that they included the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, Moulay El Hassan Stadium, and the athletics stadium in Rabat.

Projects carried out for Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and several integrated tertiary operations also contributed to the activity, it said.

Port works played a significant role as well. SGTM advanced construction on the new port of Safi, extensions of the Nador West Med port, and the Dakhla Atlantique port.

In the industrial and energy sectors, the Stellantis plant extension, work for the OCP Group, and the scaling up of EPC-mode projects further supported the revenue increase. The company also completed several hydraulic projects, including the OCP J2K Pipeline and various dam structures.

