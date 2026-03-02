Al Jazir – Construction and fieldworks on the Ras Suqrah waterfront project in the Al Lakbi area of Al Jazir have been completed, marking the addition of a new recreational destination in Al Wusta governorate.

Implemented by Al Wusta Municipality, the RO841,000 project spans approximately 20,000sqm and forms part of the governorate’s ongoing development and tourism initiatives.

Marwan bin Abdullah Al Farsi, Assistant Director General of Al Wusta Municipality, said that the waterfront was designed under a comprehensive vision integrating aesthetic, service and environmental considerations, in line with the governorate’s development objectives.

The project features a seaside promenade with seating areas, four shaded rest zones, landscaped green spaces and a children’s play area built to approved safety standards. A dedicated desalination plant has been installed to meet the site’s water requirements.

Integrated service facilities include separate prayer areas for men and women, while a comprehensive stormwater drainage network has been developed to enhance sustainability and safeguard infrastructure.

Landscaping extends across the site, adding environmental and visual appeal while creating an attractive setting for leisure and recreation.

The waterfront is expected to stimulate domestic tourism, support social and recreational activities for residents of Al Jazir and visitors alike, and encourage local investment in coastal and related service sectors.

The project reflects Al Wusta Municipality’s broader efforts to upgrade public amenities and build an integrated urban environment aligned with the governorate’s sustainable development goals.

