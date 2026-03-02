Doha, Qatar: The real estate market in Qatar recorded a remarkable improvement during 2025, supported by the continued activity of land and villa transactions and the growth in sales of residential units.

The apartment and villa transactions in last year reached 2,135 and 1,422 respectively.

Qatar’s residential market continues to gain momentum. The apartment transactions have climbed steadily since 2023, rising 74 percent over this two-year period, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), said in a recent post on its X platform.

The villa sales remain strong, showing a 13.56 percent increase over the same period. The consistent growth across both segments highlights sustained buyer demand in the residential sector, it added.

In an infographic, the post explained the number of sales transaction for apartments and villas saw rise in last year compared to 2023 and 2024. In 2023 the sales transactions reached 816 for apartments and 1,880 for villas, while it totaled 871 for apartments and 2,028 for villas in 2024.

Meanwhile the total sales value increased by around 20 percent year-on-year in last year rising from approximately QR26.6bn in 2024 to QR34.4bn which indicates a stronger overall market.

In last year the land and villa transactions remained the largest contributors to total sales value, continuing to anchor market performance. The apartments and buildings recorded notable year-on-year growth, supporting the overall increase in sales value in 2025.

The total residential stock reached 404,612 units by the end of second half (H2) of last year, including 255,959 apartments and 148,653 villas. An estimated 1,975 units were delivered during H2 2025 according to Real Estate Research by ValuStrat.

Regarding residential sales transactions it noted that in H2 2025, residential house transaction volume declined by 9.7% compared to H1 2025, however activity rose by 35.1% YoY, supported by a sharp 192% QoQ increase.

Qatar’s real estate sector is expected to continue benefiting from the accelerating pace of digital transformation, strengthened regulatory transparency, and strategic investment in infrastructure in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

With the country’s strategic focus on economic diversification and long-term urban planning, the real estate market is well-positioned to thrive, offering stable and lucrative opportunities for investors. The realty market has witnessed substantial developments and major regulatory reforms that turned it into a promising market for investment opportunities

The country’s legislative reforms are seen as key drivers to unlock further business opportunities. Also, the world-class infrastructure and supportive business environment attract more global investments.

