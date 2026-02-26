Muscat – Oman’s real estate sector is undergoing regulatory and structural changes aimed at strengthening investor confidence and supporting economic diversification, according to officials and industry representatives.

At a Ramadan forum organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Sunday, stakeholders outlined a shift towards integrated urban development, smart cities and stronger governance frameworks aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Held under the patronage of H E Dr Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, the forum explored the strategic direction of the real estate sector under the theme ‘The Future of the Real Estate Sector and Sustainable Cities’.

Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, said the sector is closely linked to industrial and economic strategies focused on attracting investment and creating jobs for Omani youth. He noted that upcoming projects tied to sustainable and integrated cities are expected to contribute to balanced development across governorates.

Industry representatives described real estate as one of the faster-growing sectors in the sultanate, drawing domestic and foreign capital while addressing housing demand. They said enabling foreign participation in smart city projects would help attract technical expertise and support knowledge-based growth.

Central to discussions was the new Real Estate Development Law, viewed as a key regulatory reform. Participants said the legislation enhances transparency, strengthens governance, protects buyers and provides a clearer legal framework for investors.

Ali bin Mohammed Al Lawati, Chairman of OCCI’s Real Estate Development Committee, said the market is entering a phase of greater maturity, supported by improved disclosure standards and regulatory oversight. He added that integrated planning and the adoption of modern technologies are reshaping project delivery and market practices.

From the government side, officials at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning stressed that sustainable growth depends on clear governance structures. They highlighted efforts to regulate owners’ associations and reinforce supervisory mechanisms to protect asset values and ensure long-term project viability.

The discussions also reviewed national trends in developing integrated and smart cities designed to balance urban planning with economic and social growth, as Oman seeks to strengthen its position as a regional investment destination.

