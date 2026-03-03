Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has signed an agreement with Sorouh Al Qurm Real Estate Company for the development of an integrated tourism complex in the Al Qurm area of ​​the Wilayat of Bausher, Muscat Governorate at a total investment of RO230 million ($596 million), reported ONA.

Spanning over 165,000 sq m area, the new complex will boast two 4-star hotels with a total capacity of more than 400 rooms in addition to integrated recreational facilities such as an indoor games hall and trampoline facilities, it stated.

A prime property in the Omani capital, the project will feature commercial outlets as well as free-hold residential units among other facilities.

The agreement was signed by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Eng. Khaled Khudair Mashaan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Argan International Real Estate Company - acting as an authorised signatory on behalf of Sorouh Al Qurum Real Estate Company, stated the ONA report.

The entire project will be implemented in phases extending over 15 years, it added.

