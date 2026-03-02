Doha, Qatar: The volume of mortgage transactions of Qatar’s real estate sector registered 99 transactions worth QR4.918bn in January this year.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 33 (equivalent to 33.3 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 25 transactions (equivalent to 25.3 percent). Then Umm Slal Municipality with 15 transactions (equivalent to 15.2 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data released by the Ministry of Justice.

This was further followed by Dhaayen 14 transactions (representing 14.1 percent), Al Shamal 5 transactions (5.1 percent, Wakrah 4 transactions (4 percent), Al Khor and Dhakira municipalities three transactions (3 percent) of the total mortgaged properties.

Regarding the value of mortgages in January 2026, Doha Municipality comes first with amount reaching QR3.795bn while Al Khor and Al Dhakira municipalities registered the lowest value reaching QR4.6m.

Meanwhile Al Rayyan stood at QR574m, Al Dhaayen (QR463m), Umm Slal (QR61.275m), Al Shamal (QR9.914m), and Al Wakrah (QR9.146m).

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, it is found that the percentage of mortgaged properties is greater than the percentage of mortgage transactions’ value across all municipalities in which mortgage transactions were recorded.

The Doha Municipality recorded the highest percentages when measuring the rate of mortgage transactions.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during January this year revealed that Doha Municipality registered seven mortgaged properties, and Al Dhaayen Municipality registered one property of the top ten mortgaged properties.

For Doha Municipality the percentage of mortgage amount and the real estate number reached 61.2 percent and 39.1 percent respectively. For Al Rayyan and Al Daayen municipalities the percentage of mortgage amount was 28.3 percent and 6.1 percent respectively.

The real estate trading data during the month shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth strongly in various investment and commercial fields, thus continuing the active trading movement witnessed by the sector during the recent period.

This data also confirms the strength and solidity of the foundations of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

With the country’s strategic focus on economic diversification and long-term urban planning, the real estate market is well-positioned to thrive, offering stable and lucrative opportunities for investors. The realty market has witnessed substantial developments and major regulatory reforms that turned it into a promising market for investment opportunities

