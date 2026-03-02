Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways issues a statement on Sunday, March 1, regarding fraudulent accounts impersonating the airline to obtain personal information from the public.

"We are aware of fraudulent accounts impersonating Qatar Airways and requesting personal information," Qatar Airways said in a post on X.

The airline affirmed that "it will never ask for passwords, OTPs, banking details, or other sensitive information via social media or direct messages."

Qatar Airways also encouraged the public to engage or interact only with its verified official channels: http://qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways App.

