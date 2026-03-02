Muscat: Oman Air has announced the cancellation of several flights due to ongoing regional airspace closures.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline said that flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM) and Kuwait (KWI) scheduled to depart on Sunday, March 1, and Monday, March 2, have been cancelled.

Flights to and from Moscow scheduled to depart on Sunday, March 1, have also been cancelled.

The airline confirmed that all other flights are operating as scheduled, although some delays may be expected.

Oman Air stressed that the safety of its guests and crew remains its highest priority, adding that it is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities and will provide updates through its official channels.